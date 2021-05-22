The participation of the Argentina Selection Athletics in the South American Championship, which will be held between 29 and 31 of this month at the Alberto Spencer Stadium, in Guayaquil, was involved in a great controversy. As we pointed out on Friday, everything has been precipitated three weeks ago, when Argentina – before the worsening of the pandemic – had to give up the organization of the competition. The South American Confederation, practically in a hurry and in an emergency situation, managed to make Guayaquil the headquarters, forcing to rethink the participation of all the teams, including the Argentine.

The National Team, which was going to have a full roster in case of competing as a local, had to be reduced. From there, there were constant back and forth between the Athletic Confederation (CADA) and ENARD, the entity that finances the participation of national teams. Although the Confederation had nominated a large number of athletes – between 35 and 50 – from the ENARD it was answered that it was very difficult to finance that number and that, given the seriousness of the general situation, only a number could be served reduced, between 15 and 20, giving priority to those who have the possibility of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. And for those who, Guayaquil represents your last chance.

Gerardo Werthein, head of ENARD, communicated this Saturday with Clarion to fix its position. “Our entity belongs to the athletes and for the athletes, in no way can we be against them. But it must also be understood that all this is being done against the clock and in the midst of the dramatic situation, both in humanitarian and economic terms, which the country and the region are going through, “he said.

Olympic leader, Werthein stated that “ENARD funds They are public funds and we must preserve them, we attend the scholarship, preparation, clothing and everything related to 1,500 athletes. And our budget that started at 40 million dollars at the foundation, today has been reduced to 8. Even so, we have maintained all the programs to support athletes and federations. “

In the conflict produced by the participation in Guayaquil, he said: “As soon as it was determined that Argentina could not organize them, I put myself at the disposal of the Confederation to help them in whatever way I could, to guarantee the participation of our athletes. But We do not have the resources to send 50 athletes at this time and to fund a charter, that was never done, tickets were always managed through the companies and through the bidding system. “

He added that “since May 13, that is to say a few days ago and as soon as the venue was determined, we began to look for tickets, one by one in the few available companies. And we are managing it for each athlete that we can. We must understand that there are very few flights and very little availability. I personally spoke with the owners of some companies that have full flights, to see if they can include any of the members of the athletic team. “

Werthein also pointed out that, on his part and beyond the differences of opinion, he believes that “all members of the sports community should be united, whatever their role.” In this sense, he elaborated: “My spirit is to be available to everyone, to help as much as I can. It is what I have always done since I became involved in this activity.” He said that he also understands “the effort that all athletes have made to train and fulfill their dream of going to a South American. But You also have to understand that it is a very special moment, the one that we are all going through“.

The head of the ENARD added: “I do not have the resources at my discretion or will, there is an expense planning policy that is followed. And this time, in response to the emergency, they sought to help in the best possible way. But the charter thing was not precedent. Now, If the Confederation or a private entrepreneur can achieve it, we think it is positive. But we are not in a position to finance it. “

Werthein once again pointed out that his spirit is “to promote youth activity, as we did with the 2018 Games venue and we maintain it with support programs for new figures and Transition programs. We have worked very hard on In favor of athletes, of all disciplines. We understand their illusions and the ENARD is theirs and for them “.

Maratea, influencer and “patron”

The influencer Santiago Maratea managed to raise the money necessary for 35 Argentine athletes and their coaches to travel to the South American Athletics tournament, to be held in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador. It was after the National High Performance Sports Entity (Enard) communicated that it could not afford the transfer.

Maratea negotiated the value of the charter flight with the South American Jets company and got a discount of $ 60,000 compared to the price indicated by the Enard, according to the influencer on his social networks.

In this way, the final cost of the flight will be 99 thousand dollars, which will be paid with the close to 4 million pesos obtained through a collection that began on the social network Twiter.

The young man began the collection by asking each of his followers to contribute 22 pesos, which are more than 136 thousand on his Twitter account, and in less than an hour he collected more than a million pesos.

With more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, the influencer related in his stories on that social network the minute by minute of the negotiation with the company. .

Maratea became very popular when in record time she raised $ 2 million so that Emmita, a baby from Chaco who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), could buy one of the most expensive drugs in the world and thus fight the disease.