Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- According to the survey carried out by Demoscopia Digital, the municipal president of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros occupies the third position.

According to the most recent publication of the pollster, the municipal official obtained 71.8 percent approval, which places him in third place among mayors in the month of April.

It is worth mentioning that within the survey the population was asked what they considered the main problem within the municipality of Ahome, occupying the first place is security, with 40.9 percent, followed by Public Works, with 24.8 percent.

On these issues, as well as other needs that he has detected, the municipality has been clear, explaining that work will be done to improve the quality of life and well-being of the Ahomeans.

Some of the actions that have been carried out regarding these problems are to provide better units to the elements of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Ahome, as well as equipment and other benefits such as seeking the donation of land for the items that need housing.

Gerardo Vargas among the mayors with the highest approval

Regarding Public Works, Vargas Landeros, from the first minute of his administration, put the machinery to work, and mentioned that, hand in hand with the citizens, he would change the face of the municipality, to return the image of which all Ahomens he feels proud.

These, and other actions, have made the people of Ahomea approve of the performance of Municipal President Gerardo Vargas Landeros, which is why his acceptance has increased until he remains among the first places at the national level.