Tigers has had a quiet summer, because despite the fact that four signings were made in this transfer window, only one arrived with a large poster on the backso fans are unsure if this closes the roster for the Apertura 2024.
During the presentation of the four new reinforcements: Fernando Tapia, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Rafael Guerrero and Joaquim Pereirathe person in charge of welcoming them was Gerardo Torradowho now serves as the new sports director of the Monterrey team.
The new manager of Tigers was key to the arrival of Rafael Guerrerofrom Cruz Azul and was in charge of closing the Osvi Rodriguez; however, he did not have the same influence with Tapia and Joaquim, who were on the right track before his arrival.
The first thing he did was to clarify that these Four signings for Tigres They are the best they were looking for to reinforce the defensive zone, but in addition, they left open the possibility of continuing to hire, although this will have to be a real market possibility.
“Today, these were the needs we had and we understood that these are our best and most suitable options to incorporate into the team,” he said. Gerrardo Torrado at a press conference.
“The transfer window is open and If there is an opportunity that allows us to bring in a renowned player or any other that we see and covers the needs that we have,” he said, so it is not ruled out that they may go for another player in the final stretch of the signings.
These are reinforcements that come to shore up the squad, as detailed Roasted in a press conference, because the idea is to have “a much more solid team”; however, he stressed that the transfer window is not yet closed.
“We are always open to new opportunities that may arise and that can contribute,” said the manager, who seems to be open to another signing in the final stretch.
