The Tigers resume activity in the Liga MX after the break for the Leagues Cup And although there are already four matches and one international tournament played, the squad is not yet finalized and everything indicates that they will go into another gear to complete, at least, one more signing.
And it is not just any incorporation, but it would be the first star signing of the era Gerardo Torradosomething he has worked on gradually since assuming his role as the new vice president of sports for the UANL Tigers.
Although they have already presented the first four reinforcements of the contest, among which stand out Joaquim Pereira and Osvaldo Rodriguezcomplemented by Fernando Tapia and Rafael Guerrerothey are going to look for one more presentation that will grab several spotlights.
Gerardo Torrado already did the first task in Tigerswhich was to push aside Luis Quiñones to leave the club and leave his place as a free foreigner. This is where the feline team will seek to make a star signing and shake up the transfer market in Mexico.
In addition, they are intensely seeking to place Samir Caetano in some team, with the intention of getting rid of another element that appears as Not Formed in Mexico before the Liga MX, a situation that has hindered any type of progress in the signings.
As happened in the last transfers, such as Guerrero and Rodríguez, Gerardo Torrado He likes to work quietly, so there have been no leaks about the names being surveyed, but it is expected that he could be a winger in great condition.
So far, what is imminent is that Luis Quiñones is practically out of Tigres and this will leave a free place for Roasted sign his first big player, as he is clear that it will be the needs that lead to his new signing.
“At some point a more famous and expensive player will come, but it will be based on the needs we have,” he said in an interview with RG The Sportsafter the questioning of the “bomb signings”.
