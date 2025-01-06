He is in León visiting his daughter, married there. So coinciding with Christmas, Gerardo Velasco and his wife were spending a few days in the Leonese capital. Coming from Segovia, these days he passed by El Corte Inglés and decided to tempt his luck by buying a tenth for the extraordinary El Niño draw that was held this Monday. And with great skill. Everything is the result of luck and fortune like never before. And he didn’t even choose the number. He took 78098 “because the one in front had bought it.”

And so wisely that after noon on January 6, those numbers are what the children of San Ildefonso have extracted from the drums. 200,000 euros prize – with the remainder of what the Treasury keeps – for that 20 euro ticket that he had acquired at the administration number 19 of León, located in the El Corte Inglés Shopping Center.

And although this Monday, a holiday, the space is closed, Gerardo, along with his wife, has stopped by, his face full of happiness. It is not for less. You already have more or less clear what you will dedicate the prize money to. And no, it is not the classic. «Whims». This is how he will use it. «Not to cover holes because I have them all covered»has confessed to the media gathered there, in front of the closed door of the shopping center that already shows on the wall that the first prize of this first draw of the year has been awarded.

A trip, a cruise and “celebrate with family”among Gerardo’s immediate plans to celebrate the award.









Also Lucía, another graceful person who has passed through the doors of the shopping center. I was ecstatic. At the time of the draw he was “preparing food”, but when listen to the number “I left everything”. And this Monday he will not continue in the kitchen. He wants to celebrate “with the family.” With the prize money, of course, yes “cover holes, whims” and a trip. The objective is to fulfill the “dream” of traveling to New York, he noted, radiant.

“I couldn’t believe it”has also recognized at the doors of the shopping center José Luis, another Leonese who bought a tenth of the luck. “Nothing has touched me in my life.” This Monday, 200,000 euros.

In the administration they have to do the accounts of what they have sold. The 55 series of 78908 arrived, delivered “a lot at the counter”. It is not a number that 19 in León has as a subscriber, but they already took it at Christmas, said Raquel Miguélez, the lottery’s daughter, who was caught by the news in La Bañeza, where Basilio resides.

It has been especially on “the last day” when they have sold the most the lucky number, of which they believe they have returned “few series.” “A lot” they said, because “everyone” got that one if they didn’t ask for one specifically. In total, the 55 represent 110 million euros.