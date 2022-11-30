Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino leaves Mexico, he’s set to part ways with the national team — contract terminated for the head coach as he announced. 🚨🇲🇽 #Qatar2022

“My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the whistle”, Tata Martino tells @FoxSoccer. pic.twitter.com/3vYdh0llwb

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 30, 2022