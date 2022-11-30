After the failure of the Mexican soccer team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the first decision was made in the Federation. Gerardo Martino leaves his position and is no longer the coach of Mexico.
El Tri was left out of the World Cup after an extremely complicated Group Phase. The tie against Poland, knowing that Saudi Arabia snatched the three points from Argentina, was the beginning of the end.
After a highly defensive approach against the albiceleste, plus little reaction in the changes, brought a defeat that left the team almost lifeless. And finally, the most recent result, against Saudi Arabia, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“My contract expired when the referee whistled the end. That responds a bit to my future…”, commented the Argentine coach at a press conference.
Martino arrived in Mexico on January 7, 2019, after several months of negotiations and his separation from Atlanta United. The start of his management was good, until he won the 2019 Gold Cup. However, in the World Cup qualifiers he had big problems, painful defeats against the United States and from there, the relationship began to wear down.
The ‘Tata’ leaves with an effectiveness percentage of over 60%, but with management problems which now leave him out of the national team.
Thus, another process begins for the Mexican team, which will host the next World Cup. According to multiple reports, the new technical director will be announced in January 2023.
Among the candidates are names such as Ricardo Gareca, who led Peru to the last World Cup; Guillermo Almada, who has just been champion with Pachuca and the man who resonates the most is Miguel Herrera, who already has a past as a national coach.
#Gerardo #Tata #Martino #longer #coach #Mexican #soccer #team
Leave a Reply