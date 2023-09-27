The good news of the “historical” income for nearly 16 million pesos that the City hall during the so-called national discount week, when the Mayor Gerardo Vargas, announces the departure of the almost former treasurer Antonio Vega Arellano and the arrival to replace Gerardo Hervaz Quindos which will take place next Friday. But The shock to the cabinet was even stronger, given that there were more changes.

Felipe Juárez Soto leaves the Municipal Sports Institute and Marco Antonio Galaviz Ruelas enters, and The representative of the Central Audit Office, María de Jesús Castro Castro Acosta, takes over and assumes the direction of Citizen ParticipationLikewise, it is announced that changes will soon be made in the technical management of JAPAMA and Héctor Fonseca Beltrán leaves the head of Inspection and Regulation Inspectors.

The official version is that Antonio Vega and Felipe Juárez voluntarily resigned but it is still too early for them to go looking for a candidacy for the 2024 rather it is presumed that the mayor He is strengthening his cabinet to make a strong closing in the last year of his government, in which it is assumed that he could separate early to go in search of a senatorship or re-election in the town hall and you have to leave people of proven trust and ability in charge.

For now, in the city ​​hallin JAPAMA And in all municipal offices, officials and employees are waiting and worried that another series of castlings could come given that the mayor warned that he continues to evaluate the work of the staff.

Potpourri. Mayor Gerardo Vargas’ groupthe brigades of federal representative Ana Elizabeth Ayala and the sports and political promoters of former mayoral candidate Domingo Vázquez, are the ones with the most political work and influence over the electorate in Ahome on the eve of the elections. elections of the 2024 and it is assumed that each of them works with the objective of accessing the mayor’s office but in case of doubt they also have a plan B which would be to remain in one of the local and federal councils that will be at stake in the next election.

FOREHEAD. In the opposition, the leaders: PRICésar Emiliano Gerardo and from the PAN, Jacob Pérez, work hard to incorporate new militants into their parties, to at least replace those who have left, and also in carrying out medical and social assistance sessions in the ejidos and popular colonies but it is not yet possible to measure the political capital that they can capitalize on at the time of voting.

PAS. The reasons why the PAS leader Héctor Melesio Cuén ordered to suspend the march in defense of the family which was scheduled to take place last Saturday in Culiacana secrecy has been maintained on the subject, the only public statements that have been made since were made yesterday the secretary of the party, Angélica Díaz de Cuénduring a proselytizing activity He called on militancy to unite and close ranks in these difficult times.

They are not the first nor will they be the last”: Gerardo Vargas, mayor.

