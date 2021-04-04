This Sunday, the journalist Gerardo Rozín could not host his program The rock of Morfi (Telefe, Sundays at 11) for having suffered an arrhythmia. His partner Jesica Cirio opened the program by telling the news and announcing the guests of the day.

“First of all I want to tell you that Gerardo had a small arrhythmia and he will not be on the program today, but he’s fine now”Cirio explained, reassuring viewers about Rozín’s state of health. “Everything is controlled, we send him a kiss, “added Ariel Rodríguez.

News in development.