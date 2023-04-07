Without a shadow of a doubt, everyone will remember Gerardo Pulli for being the winner of Friends 11. But what happened to the singer today? Let’s find out together how his life has become after the victory at the well-known talent show amnesty from Maria De Filippi.

It has now been more than 10 years since theeleventh edition Of Friends which saw Gerardo Pulli win. Recently, the artist released ainterview in the YouTube format Jean Tolkien announcing that his first real album “San Michele / Arkangelo” will soon be released. However, the boy also told what he did after victory:

I signed a contract with a record company after Amici. But I let it expire because I couldn’t be found. If I had to do something, I took my time. I had created a sense of not belonging to myself. I no longer found a reason to do what I was doing. I was my own antagonist and sabotaged what I did.

According to his statements, Gerardo had to face a difficult moment of his life in which he had finished all the money of winning the talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi:

After that I devoted myself to something else. I was confused and didn’t know what I wanted. I started listening to records, there was one in 2013 that opened me up a lot. I spent many years listening, I didn’t feel like writing anymore and I haven’t written anything for a long time. I had used up all Amici’s money, I had spent everything I had earned. I had arrived at – 400 Euros in the bank. Then I closed the account bringing the cash.

After the dark period received some job proposals such as a publishing contract to write for other artists:

Then they offered me a publishing deal to write for other artists. They also made me other offers, but I didn’t feel motivated. In 2017 I started writing lyrics again, but it was very gradual. Because I didn’t feel like writing anymore. […] Yes I wrote for Emma, ​​Loredana Bertè, Eros Ramazzotti, Gaia, Giusy Ferreri and others. Now I’m about to release an album. In general now I do all things that I like. The disc will be double, with two titles, San Michele and Arkangelo.

Finally, the artist also unveiled a secretor that he pretended to be someone else person: