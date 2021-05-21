The Stellantis group’s decision to cancel its current sales and service distribution agreements for all its brands in Europe could directly affect more than 35,000 workers in Spain. They are calculations of the federation of dealers Faconauto, which numbers 329 companies involved. All of them from the commercial networks of the brands Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Lancia and Abarth, who now remain in suspense awaiting how events unfold. Maserati, the group’s luxury brand, would be left out.

Stellantis, the consortium formed by the merger between PSA Peugeot Citroën and FCA Fiat Chrysler, argued that the denouncement of contracts “seeks to promote a sustainable distribution model supported by an efficient and optimized multi-brand distribution network.” The representatives of the affected points of sale, however, as detailed in this interview Gerardo Pérez, president of Faconauto, yesterday expressed their surprise at the decision. A measure that will end contractual relationships in June 2023, after two years’ notice.

-What is the reason for the decision made by Stellantis?

-They have not communicated a clear reason. We think they want to group brands under the same ownership. Normally in this type of process the network decreases. Some stay and may be favored because they increase their scope of action, but others must close. Without knowing the scope we do not want to comment, but we are very concerned

-Could other automobile companies make similar decisions?

-There are two types of manufacturers: those who work with their network to make their products more profitable and others who think they can do their job without the network. There may be one more case but we do not think it is generalized. There are many dealerships satisfied with their brand and brands with their network.

-What is the Block Exemption Regulation adduced by Stellantis for cancellation?

-They are the rules of the game that we will have from 2023 in the distribution of cars and other types of products. But there is still no clear regulation. To argue that the change is due to the new regulation is to anticipate two years. We think that it has nothing to do

-Should there be changes in the way in which the relationship between brands and dealers is regulated?

-There is no better example than this: at a stroke the entire distribution network can be canceled. It is the great example of our defenseless situation. Some of the Stellantis brands have canceled their network contracts twice in five years while asking for investments. How can you invest under these conditions, given this contractual imbalance?

-Since the 2007 crisis, the number of concessions has been reduced by 15%. Is it reversible?

-A concentration phenomenon is taking place, just like banking or food. But one thing is the healthy and agreed concentration in which there are market rules and both win. When it is an imposed concentration there will always be losers, the entrepreneurs who have to close and their workers.