After more than five years of not seeing each other, Gerardo Pe and Dafonseka, content creators remembered for founding the De Barrio YouTube channel, surprised their social media followers by getting together to record a video again. While there were netizens who celebrated the meeting of the two internet celebrities, there were also those who criticized their reunion and questioned the influencers for only getting together for monetary purposes.

Some even slipped the possibility that the duo received a juicy amount of money for their reunion from Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna, who made it possible for them to meet again. For this reason, the youtuber Dafonseka decided to go out to clarify the doubts of the Internet users and told exclusively how much money they received from the drivers.

In conversation with Alonso Cuña, one of the collaborators of Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza, Dafonseka recounted how great was his surprise to see that his video with Gerardo Pe had a very good reception from the public. Likewise, he emphasized that the reason why he accepted the proposal was not just money.

“I told them (Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna) that money is indifferent to me. If the meeting happens, let it be something cool. Gerardo thought the same. Yes, they have paid us $1,000 each for the shares, but for per diems, tickets, because we have to get together, but it’s not the $50,000 that everyone thinks”, stated the content creator.

This was the return of Gerardo Pe and Danfonseka

Gerardo Pe and Dafonseka had a special reunion as part of the anniversary of the “Hablando huevadas” podcast. The news of their collaboration was announced on social networks and the announcement occurred in the accompaniment of Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza. In the promotional video they released, Dafonseka claimed Gerardo: “You forgot we were legs.”

