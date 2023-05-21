Regional Mexican singer-songwriter and producer, Gerardo Ortizpremieres his new single and music video “The envious”which is the third single from his highly anticipated studio album “No tengo rival”.

The audiovisual of the new song by Gerardo Ortiz, was directed by Pablo Croce and filmed in Los Angeles, California, United States. Notably, as a well-qualified filmmaker with extensive experience from his celebrated, award-winning music video career, “this brief but fruitful association was inevitable,” he said in a BadSin Music statement.

In this video, we see a peppy and charismatic Gerardo Ortiz, dressed entirely in black, led by his wardrobe essential: the black hat. This corrido, which has catchy lyrics with his prominent voice and a very in tune acoustic guitar, is headed for great success. “It could easily be considered an instant classic, simply because of what it offers musically: original music and lyrics with plenty to talk about.”

Regarding the album “I have no rival”, it is scheduled for next July. In said record production, “Gerardo Ortiz continues to immerse himself in what he likes the most: singing and interpreting what he so skillfully creates with his musical writings.”

Previously, the two-time Grammy-nominated artist released “Modo Crudo” and “El Gabito”; both themes received national and international recognition, and They are also an integral part of “I have no rival”. Throughout his career, which spans more than a decade, Gerardo Ortiz has won many awards, including several Premio Lo Nuestros, Latin American Music Awards, among others.

On the other hand, the singer is tour in Mexico and the United Stateswith more dates to be announced soon for 2023.

