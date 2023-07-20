Gerardo Ortizone of the most popular singers in the Regional Mexicanlaunches its highly anticipated eleventh studio album “I have no rival”, which, musically, proves to be the most versatile work of his career, highlighted the BadSin Music record label. Said record production contains 15 songs, mostly written by the performerwhile showing the traditional corrido genre, as well as the elements of sierreña music, among others.

“Uncovering little bottles”, “Ready for war”, “Gente del Nini”, “El Gabito”, “Los envidiosos” and “Modo crudo”, have already received a lot of attention in the music industry and among their thousands of followers. The artist, twice nominated for a Grammy, recorded his new studio album, “No tengo rival”, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa state, Mexico: 10 corridos, one cumbia and four romantic songs.

The brother of the singers Kevin and Óscar Ortiz, also launches the official video clip of the single “The Convoy of the Brothers”, which was directed by Pablo Croce. Filming took place outside of Los Angeles, California, United States. The video shows an elegant Gerardo Ortiz wearing the clothes that characterize him, his boots and hat.

Besides, Gerardo Ortiz33-year-old from Pasadena, California, United States, is keeping busy as he begins his tour “Dijemos tranquilito” by the United Statesin company of Luis Alfonso Partida “El Yaki”former lead singer of Banda El Recodo.

In his career, which spans more than a decade, Gerardo Ortiz He has received various awards, including several Premio Lo Nuestro and many Latin American Music Awards, among others. He has scored twelve #1 hits, making him only the second solo artist to earn this achievement in the 28-year history of Billboard’s Regional Mexican chart. “I have no rival” It is now available on all music platforms and the official video for “El convoy de los hermanos” can be found on his YouTube channel.

