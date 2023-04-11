Sinaloa, Mexico. After passing through different film festivals, the film the mighty victory has landed on the platform Amazon Prime Video, getting mostly positive comments that highlight its manufacturing and its enthusiasm for telling a different story. But in addition, the actions have been held, as is the case of Gerardo Onatethe protagonist of the story and who has been nominated in the Male Revelation category of the Silver Goddesses 2023.

purposeful cinema

The Mexican actor says that he had already received the news that the film could enjoy some mentions in the Silver Goddesses, which after several years of absence are performed again. However, it did come as a surprise. “It was something we really wanted, that is, at some point, to share the awards stage with projects that are at the level of international cinema and with whom we feel very honored to be nominated, but there are also other colleagues like Luis Felipe Tovar, nominees in their corresponding categories. It was very nice”.

the mighty victory tells the story of La Esperanza, a town in northern Mexico in 1936, whose only railway line is decommissioned. Thus, its inhabitants, including dreamthey will have to unite to build a steam train with their hands and prevent the town from being forgotten.

Gerardo Onate He says that it was a privilege to be part of a project that took a risk to get out of the line and tell something different. “(It is a film that has) nothing to do with Mexican cinema in general, that has nothing to do with violence, with misery, with migration conditions and with social issues, rather it is encouraged to tell something from a historical perspective , like a period film, what we are, who we are, where we come from and most likely where we are going. It’s something really nice as an actor to be able to work on something like that, where you arrive on set dressed and you don’t have much else to do but deliver the dialogue.”

In the film ‘El poderoso victoria’, Gerardo Oñate gives life to Durán.



Highlight that the mighty victory It leaves a benchmark to open the gap in Mexican cinema and make perhaps newer films and bet on other narratives. “He definitely proposes and in this way, having already opened the dialogue, so that the cinema does not get involved only in a few issues, but rather is encouraged to tell something else, or is encouraged to tell it in a different way,” he says by telephone.

“I think it’s worth having movies for the whole audience, it’s worth that the projects are based on an interesting script that has layers, like an onion and makes one mature and see it again, over time, one can detect different things,” he adds.

It will be next Tuesday, April 25, when the actor will know the result of his nomination, in a ceremony that will take place at the Teatro 2 Cultural Center, in Mexico City.

On the way to acting

Gerardo Onate He says that since he started making movies as a professional actor, around his 30s, he tried to approach the industry not only from the actor’s perspective, but also by training in different fields. “For me, making movies is also a creative part, making movies and writing things that motivate me, that move me, characters that interest me, call my attention, challenge me, and so on,” he explains.

We also recommend you read:

María José Magán becomes Death for the anthological series ‘A day to live’

Ariana Saavedra hopes to inspire the public with the soap opera ‘Pienso en ti’

Thus, he adds that now he would like to continue producing and make a leap into directing films. “I have been working as a screenwriter, nothing more or almost always as an actor, or also as a producer. Fortunately, from the projects that I have been able to write or with my partner Roberto Chávez, with whom we do all the crazy short films, there may be an opportunity to direct one or more than one short film this year”.