After the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which unanimously rejected an appeal of the leader K Milagro Sala and thus confirmed a sentence of two years in prison for threats to the police, the governor of Jujuy Gerardo Morales stated that the ruling of the highest court “It shows that there was no manipulation, but concrete facts”.

The resolution known this Thursday indicated that the complaint of the leader of Tupac Amaru is only a set of “generic statements” that do not meet the necessary requirements for an appeal to the Court. “I’m going to blow them to shit,” leader K had told police officers from a Jujuy police station in 2014.

In this regard, Morales stated that “the Supreme Court ruling confirms something that is very important: that here there has been no manipulation, but rather concrete facts.”

“As the president himself has stated, we have a difference of view on the situation in Jujuy,” said the leader of Together for Change, referring to the statements of Alberto Fernández, who called the case of Sala “lawfare.”

“The ratification of the sentence that remains firm by the Court, with the intervention of its five members, confirms the actions of the Jujuy Justice in one of the many threats from Milagro Sala, because here people did not dare to report because they were afraid“, he assured in dialogue with Radio La Red.

The firm conviction ordered by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, for a case of threats from Milagro Sala confirms that in Jujuy there are specific causes for specific acts of violence and corruption. (+) – Gerardo Morales (@GerardoMorales) February 11, 2021

In the coming months, the Court will decide on the most serious case, called Pibes Villeros, in which Sala was sentenced by Jujuy to 13 years in prison for the diversion of 60 million pesos in 2015 that were destined to social plans.

“It is said that we put everything together and that there is manipulation of Justice, but in the Pibes Villeros case 27 judges intervened“Morales warned.

The Pibes Villeros case was recorded in a video in which Tupac Amaru militants are seen in a hurry, due to the inauguration of the Mauricio Macri government, taking out bags with money from the Banco Nación branch in San Salvador de Jujuy.

On the other hand, Morales referred to the tweet he published with an irony to Horacio Verbitsky who had been denouncing him for allegedly violating the human rights of the leader K Milagro Sala.

“Happy birthday @VerbitskyH, and speaking of bombs, pass it BOMB !!”, wrote the leader of Together for Change on his Twitter account when he learned that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

In this regard, Morales said that the former Montoneros intelligence chief “was the one who set up the slanderous apparatus for the defense of violence and corruption in Jujuy.” And he finished: “But it is that knows a lot about bombsHe has been a double agent, is responsible for the bomb in the Federal Police and wrote speeches to the dictatorship; he’s a nefarious character and he’s still service. “