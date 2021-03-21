After the reappearance of Mauricio Macri on the political scene, with the publication and presentation of his book First time, the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, warned that “he would not support (Macri) again as a candidate for president.”

“I would not support him again as a candidate for president. I am not saying that he does not continue in the race, I am not enrolling in those who want to retire him either,” the provincial president declared in statements to Radio Rivadavia.

And he added: “It is a rational, self-critical analysis of the things that were done wrong, in fact a large part of the population punished us” In the elections.

For Morales, “you have to leave the slogan of the CEO government a bit because there has been a campaign and We didn’t have the best team in the last 50 years. “

“Our aspiration is that we do not represent the right wing. We want Together for Change to be more centrally locatedThat it be a more rational political force, that helps where it is necessary to help the Government and that it be established where it has to be planted, “he added.

Regarding the radical intern, who elects authorities this Sunday in the province and the City of Buenos Aires, Morales said that the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, “it is not the renewal” of the party because “he has been mayor for 22 years.”

“Gustavo Posse was in the PRO in 2015, he was more yellow than Macri. In addition, he went through Kirchnerist radicalism,” he said.

News in development

AFG