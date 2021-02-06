The governor of Jujuy, the radical Gerardo Morales, harshly criticized the Minister of Culture of the Nation, Tristan Bauer, because, he assured, the national official did not advise that he would travel to that province to develop a series of official activities.

“There are those who still do not overcome the crack, they should go to the psychologist“said Morales, after expressing his questions against Bauer, whom he described as” undemocratic “and” sectarian. “

Morales raised his complaints through his Twitter account, where he stated that Bauer did not announce his trip because he is on the payroll of the governors of Juntos por el Cambio.

Minister Tristán Bauer should overcome false antinomies that do not do good to the whole of Argentine society. We repudiate your sectarian and shameful attitude, Minister of Culture of the Nation. There are those who still do not overcome the crack, they should go to the psychologist. – Gerardo Morales (@GerardoMorales) February 6, 2021

“I learned through the media that the Minister of @CulturaNacionAR, Tristán Bauer, visited our province on the official agenda. Neither the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Jujuy, nor the Secretary of Culture of the province, were informed,” he said. the provincial president.

However, sources close to the minister consulted by Clarion They rejected the accusations and affirmed that all the activities they carried out in those provinces they were previously notified to the authorities of the local Ministry of Culture led by Luis Medina Zar.

Morales warned that “it is a lack of respect and aundemocratic attitude that a Minister of the Nation acts as a minister of a faction rather than a national government. “

“Jujuy has a legitimate provincial government endorsed by the vote of the people, whoever likes it. Minister Tristán Bauer should overcome false antinomies that do not do good to the whole of Argentine society. We repudiate your sectarian attitude and shameful, Mr. Minister of Culture of the Nation “, insisted the head of the provincial Executive.

Morales came out on Friday to express his discomfort, after the activities that Bauer carried out in Jujuy the day before. The national minister was in the Quebradeña town of Tilcara, where he participated in a meeting with members of the technical team of Culture of the Front of All.

One of the people who participated in that meeting was the national deputy Carolina Moisés.

“We heard proposals from the technical teams about recovering spaces of memory and literature related to human rights. We have to tear down the borders with Bolivia and work for the Great Homeland,” said Bauer after the conclave.

The legislator added that the official’s visit “represents the continuity of the work carried out during the pandemic to support cultural workers through subsidies and scholarships.”

“Despite the efforts of the government of President Alberto Fernández, we know that we have not reached everyone with state aid. The presence of the minister in our territory speaks of a closeness and involvement with the problem to continue searching and providing answers for those who do not They are having a good time, “the deputy summarized.