Jujuy governor Gerardo Morales got into the controversy over the presence in schools. And he assured that he did not agree with the confrontation and considered that the head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof “they have to agree. “

The UCR president defended his Buenos Aires counterpart in the decision to keep the schools open. “Here we must guarantee all health, mental health as well. If we close again we will annihilate the people who have to put bread on the table. The watchword is economy and open schools, which is the position established by Horacio, “he declared in a dialogue with Continental radio.

However, he objected to the presentation before the Supreme Court made by the City: “It is good for the head of government to defend his autonomy and I suppose that the Court is going to analyze to what extent the provinces have to cede it based on the general interest. But Today we prosecute everything and the parents do not know what to do with the children and they end up being hostages of politics. ”

Along these lines, he considered that “more vocation for dialogue is needed.” “I do not agree with this confrontation. You have to loosen up the fight and sit down. I agree with the AMBA concept of the pandemic, but Horacio and Axel have to agree “.

As governor of the North, he considered that “the national government is very focused on the AMBA and the rest of the country is only a spectator of that.”

Faced with the possibility of establishing a “managed presence” in schools throughout the country, Morales said that in Jujuy they are already doing it, but criticized the teachers’ unions.

“All the precautions and all the protocols were taken. What is clear is that the teachers want to teach, the parents want the boys to go to school and the boys want to learn, so I see a divorce between what the teacher feels and some union leadership that delays, that pulls back. And I am concerned that it has such an impact on decision-making, “he said.

The president also showed his disagreement with the decision regarding the shift in the election dates. “I never agreed on the postponement of the STEP and some governors of radicalism were about to eliminate them, but Together for Change raised a different position and we abided by it, “he said.

The Jujuy considered that the procrastination was “premature” but celebrated that it was agreed.

His province will hold local elections in June. “To do so, we double the schools to vote and there will also be health teams testing, trying to maintain normality,” he reported.