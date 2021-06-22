The governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, considered this Tuesday that in Together for Change “there is a leadership crisis“but he denied that there is” a break “in the opposition coalition.

“There is a leadership crisis in Together for Change, from the fall of the government (of Cambiemos) and the situation of Mauricio Macri, “Morales said in an interview with Radio La Red, and attributed that panorama to “a leadership crisis within the PRO that generates noise“.

However, Morales ruled out that there is a risk of fracture in the main opposition space: “I don’t think there will be a break in Juntos por el Cambio, I think all the members we are clear that the coalition must be strengthened“, he raised, after which he announced that on Wednesday there will be” a meeting “of the national table of the alliance.

Morales’ statements come almost at the same time that Macri marked the court once again for Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Facundo Manes in the national house of the UCR. Photo: Juano Tesone.

Facing the next legislative elections, Morales expressed the need to “immediately have a government plan, articulate work teams and discuss the strategy.”

And he added: “I aspire for radicalism to carry its own list headed by Facundo Manes in the province of Buenos Aires now Martin Lousteau in the city”.

In that sense, the Jujuy governor agreed with the idea of ​​”contesting in the PASO with the PRO to define the list of Together for Change” in the main electoral districts of the country, especially CABA and the Buenos Aires territory.

At the same time, he said that “he would not feel comfortable” when sharing a list with the ultra-liberal economists and representatives José Luis Espert and Javier Milei: “It seems to me that some they advanced without this being discussed“he crossed.

“I believe that Together for Change should not grow on the right, must grow towards the center, towards progressivism “, Morales differentiated himself and in that sense he mentioned as potential allies personalities such as those of Margarita Stolbizer, Florencio Randazzo and Juan Manuel Urtubey.

This Sunday, June 27, elections will be held in Jujuy, where 24 seats in the Chamber of Deputies of the province will be renewed, in addition to half of the positions in the Deliberative Councils of 26 municipalities and 31 municipal commissions.

The list of the Frente Cambia Jujuy (FCJ), led by Morales, is made up of 26 provincial and municipal political parties, and leads Omar Gutiérrez, current coordinator of the Emergency Operational Committee for the coronavirus, in the first place of the list of provincial deputies .

DD