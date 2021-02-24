In the midst of the VIP vaccination scandal nationwide, the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, issued a decree to make the coronavirus vaccination campaign carried out by the province transparent

“I want the lists of those vaccinated to be published and I have it here, “said the provincial president. And he remarked that “Political leaders, legislators, councilors, or mayors were not vaccinated”.

The provincial government targeted “some private clinics”, businessmen and “wealthy people”, who “they manipulated the health system” to get vaccinated.

Therefore, it sent the DNU to the Legislature to be dealt with in a special session and that -after its approval- it is applied immediately to disseminate the lists and thus “periodically expose the lists of people and the priorities for which they were vaccinated”.

The regulation proposes the application of fines of up to 1 million pesos for those cases in which the order of priority established has not been respected.

From the resounding case of “VIP Vaccination” at the national level, I issued a Decree Agreement so that in Jujuy the lists of vaccinated people are published. (+) pic.twitter.com/WLg1mwb771 – Gerardo Morales (@GerardoMorales) February 23, 2021

What is promoted is the instruction “to the Ministry of Health (of Jujuy) to regularly advertise the full list of people who have received the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 and the reason that justified the strategic priority, in addition to the lists of people incorporated in order of priority to be vaccinated “.

Meanwhile, a sanctioning regime is being promoted for those who “dispose, allow or facilitate the application of the vaccine without respecting the order of priority established by the strategic vaccination plan in the province, with public or private agents of public or public establishments being jointly responsible. private and / or their authorities “.

to the “Vaccination Plan Work Table” to periodically expose the lists of people and the priorities for which they were vaccinated against COVID-19. (+) pic.twitter.com/Ud8zukdiKh – Gerardo Morales (@GerardoMorales) February 23, 2021

However, law 25,326 of Personal data protection prevents the dissemination of personal information and only “can be collected and processed when there are reasons of general interest authorized by law.”

In that sense, Morales considered that in this case “the general interest is very clear” and, for this reason, he proposed, he promoted a decree to become law in the province.

This initiative will provide transparency and bring peace of mind to the population at this time where politics has the duty to generate certainty and trust. – Gerardo Morales (@GerardoMorales) February 23, 2021

“I want the deputies to meet this Thursday so that on Friday we can publish the list of vaccinated”, said the president forcefully. And he added that he will be the last to receive the vaccine in the province.

If the decree is approved, Jujuy will become the first province in the country to approve a regulation to make the vaccination campaign transparent. If approved, in the midst of the scandal that caused the resignation of Ginés González García and which is the subject of an investigation in the Justice.

