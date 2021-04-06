Jujuy governor Gerardo Morales accused the national government of giving power “from Buenos Aires” to the piquetera leader Milagro Sala “for violence and corruption to return“to the province.

The radical president said this during an extensive interview on a local channel, in which he also highlighted that the Casa Rosada has asked him for the release of the Tupac Amarú reference.

“There is more movement empowered from Buenos Aires to return to violence and corruption because they are giving him money again, that is happening. It is an issue that I have already discussed with the Interior Minister (Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro), I told him this is happening, “Morales said.

When asked if there were calls to request Sala’s release, he answered without hesitation: “Obvious, sure. I told them no, that I do not handle the issue, that the Justice handles it, “he said.

Morales carefully follows a speech by President Alberto Fernández. Photo: Presidency.

Morales insisted that these are “political moves” and, to exemplify the actions of the Government, specified that national officials who visit the province spend more time with Sala than with him.

“Minister (of Education) Trotta is coming, She sees me for half an hour and she sees Milagro Sala for three hours“, he sentenced.

In addition, it considered that Sala “I would have to be imprisoned in the prison“and yet he is at home” generating this chaos to return to violence. “

“The president (Alberto Fernández) is going to tell him when I see him at the next meeting in the Norte Grande. Now the mining secretary is coming on Thursday, I made him ask the secretary if he is going to visit Milagro Sala. he’s going to visit, let him come to that. If they want to build the Casa Rosada there, let them do it, “he launched.

A march in January to the courts to demand the release of Milagro Sala. Photo: Martín Boneto.

Morales considered that from Kirchnerism they want to make it seem like “the (Gildo) Insfrán of Together for Change”, in reference to the questioned governor of Formosa.

This Monday, Kirchnerist groups marched to the courts of the City of Buenos Aires to ask for the release of Sala and also that of Luis D’Elía.

“We march for the freedom of political prisoners,” was the slogan of the convocation of the MILES group. Last January, a protest reached the doors of the Palace of Courts to ask for the release of the leader of the Tupac Amaru, condemned for the diversion of some $ 60 million for houses that were not built and that disappeared.

Chamber presented an appeal to the Supreme Court which, in February 2021, was rejected and thus his sentence to two years in prison was ratified that the highest court of Jujuy had dictated to him for threats to the police.

“This thing that they return to ratify the sentence to two years (in prison) for me is called lawfare and not because they want to victimize me, simply because the judicial war between the national government and the Supreme Court was armed,” complained the leader of the Tupac.

JPE