“Before Poland I find a lack of precision; Today we don’t expect so many goal situations going into space or set pieces.

“If we lost consistency in front of the goal or inconsistency to support or put people in the rival area”

Gerardo Martino

🇦🇷1-0🇲🇽@record_mexico

— Carlos Ponce de León (@Carlos_Ponz) November 26, 2022