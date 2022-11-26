The Mexican national team was defeated by Argentina in the second match of Qatar 2022, a match that left the Aztec team on the brink of elimination, as they will have to thrash Saudi Arabia or they will have to wait for the result between the Albiceleste and Poland, however, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinohas full confidence in getting the positive result against the Middle East squad.
In a press conference after the defeat against Argentina, Martino He mentioned that as long as the possibilities exist, they will continue trying to move forward.
“While there is a chance, you always have to try. We need to score goals just like Arabia. We footballers are used to getting up and going for another chance. It’s difficult. Poland’s second goal hurt”
– Gerardo Martino.
According to the opinion of the El Tri coach, it was a small mistake that led to the play of the goal by Lionel Messibecause he affirms that he did not have much space to attack and have depth.
“We failed in a small thing in the first goal. Messi hurts you in five minutes… I think Messi didn’t have space. Yes in the goal play. When we couldn’t abort that start, they found Messi alone and he made the difference goal. I did not find that he had spaces in the last third. The goals from Argentina change the notion of the match, ”he pointed out.
Mexico was far from embarrassing the Argentine defense and the Dibu MartinezDespite the fact that it looked better in the first half, the reality is that the shots taken by the national team were far from being true options to open the scoring.
