The technical director of the Mexican national team Gerardo Martino He pointed out and severely criticized European football teams and leagues for not yielding to two players he called up for the start of the final round of Concacaf qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.
Specifically to the Premier League and Wolverhampton that they did not allow him to travel to Raul Jimenez, at least for the first commitment and on the other hand, the Genoa of Serie A by not releasing Johan Vasquez inventing a supposed injury.
“It is a very special situation because it has been like this for a year and a half. I have always been a person who recognizes the commitments and responsibilities of all parties. Here it is important that footballers participate with their club and with the national team, especially considering that we are at the beginning of a tie. Probably a bit of unanimity of criteria is lacking because in the same way in which there are leagues where, apparently there is a consensus of teams so that footballers do not go to certain countries in the red zone, there are others who have concurred with their selection. There is a lack of a stronger FIFA decision regarding whether or not to release the footballers, but one that is unanimous and equal for all countries ”, he expressed about the refusal of the clubs to give up their footballers.
He commented on how the situation of Raul Jimenez in recent months, after his recovery after suffering his unfortunate head injury in November 2020.
“On the one hand, it is true that we have behaved in the way we understood that it had to be done at the time when Raúl was still in the final part of his injury, it was true that he had not played yet and it was a risk to have him with us. , We never considered having it if it was not to play in the Gold Cup. It is true that sometimes that reciprocity tends to be passed by, we have to ensure the health of our footballers and sometimes we are people who understand that this is above all things . The Raúl thing was not a minor issue and then we understood that at that moment he should not be there and we were running a very great risk. The Premier does not allow you to leave. The statement that came out was with the consensus of all the teams and sometimes there is not that reciprocity that we would like to have ”, he pointed out.
Similarly, the defender’s new club Johan Vasquez did not allow the player to leave due to an alleged injury.
“The situation is different. The call was sent to the two footballers and in the case of Lozano he told us that he was not 100 percent to participate in the start of the tie with the National Team and we removed him from the list, it has nothing to do with a restriction. In the case of Johan, it is an injury that he dragged on after the Olympic Games, but there is a situation in the club and in our desire to create the best conditions for him to join Genoa, we did not deepen. The truth is that it is a fairly clear situation where the club hid behind an injury that would not have prevented the footballer from coming, so we opted not to create conflicts for Johan, “he revealed.
The Cruz Azul forward was chosen to make up for the absence of Raul Jimenez Who has not been released to report with the Tricolor, at least for the first date, it is not yet confirmed if he will be able to travel to face the following commitments after the match against Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium.
