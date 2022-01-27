The Mexican team is already in Kingston to measure strength against its counterpart from Jamaica in a match corresponding to the Hexagonal Final for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Those led by the coach Gerardo Martino they are motivated and looking to get oil out of Independence Park, which is expected to be crowded.
Although there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving the Argentine coach alone. Here we present what it is.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Without a doubt, one of the issues that ‘Tata’ has been most concerned about is injuries.
On repeated occasions it has been seen that this type of team, when they are diminished in terms of football, resort to trickery and begin to put their leg in hard, causing injuries to the Tri’s elements.
If this happens, Martino would be squeezed in the squad ahead of the next commitments that will be vital.
If Mexico loses in this match… What would come! In the event of a disaster in Kingston and a victory or a draw for Panama against Costa Rica, the Aztec team would be in the playoff zone.
It must be remembered that the Tricolor is in third position with 14 units, tied with Panama, although they are better positioned due to better goal difference.
Losing in this game could herald a catastrophe and would make clear the shortcomings that are experienced in the locker room.
The changes that existed in Martino’s new call for this commitment were minimal. The Mexicans who are active in Europe were called again despite the fact that most of them are not going through a good time.
Specific case of Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Diego Lainez and Jesús Corona. In case of not giving up, they will be criticized again and seriously, in addition to the fact that ‘Tata’ will be the target of attacks on social networks.
After announcing the loss due to injury of Raúl Alonso Jiménez, the candidate to take his place is the naturalized Mexican Rogelio Funes Mori.
The ‘Twin’ will have the responsibility and all the weight on his shoulders for his experience and leadership. However, if it does not come out at the right time, the result could be affected.
One of Mexico’s Achilles’ heels in recent games has been defensive errors. In addition to the little forcefulness up front, the failures in the lower part of the field have ended up taking their toll.
If Gerardo Martino does not correct the errors both in the definition and in the defensive zone, the Aztec selective could suffer a setback on the scoreboard.
#Gerardo #Martinos #concerns #Mexican #team #ahead #match #Jamaica
Leave a Reply