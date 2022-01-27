On repeated occasions it has been seen that this type of team, when they are diminished in terms of football, resort to trickery and begin to put their leg in hard, causing injuries to the Tri’s elements.

If this happens, Martino would be squeezed in the squad ahead of the next commitments that will be vital.

It must be remembered that the Tricolor is in third position with 14 units, tied with Panama, although they are better positioned due to better goal difference.

Losing in this game could herald a catastrophe and would make clear the shortcomings that are experienced in the locker room.

Specific case of Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Diego Lainez and Jesús Corona. In case of not giving up, they will be criticized again and seriously, in addition to the fact that ‘Tata’ will be the target of attacks on social networks.

The ‘Twin’ will have the responsibility and all the weight on his shoulders for his experience and leadership. However, if it does not come out at the right time, the result could be affected.

If Gerardo Martino does not correct the errors both in the definition and in the defensive zone, the Aztec selective could suffer a setback on the scoreboard.