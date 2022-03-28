The Mexican national team is on the brink of getting its ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Gerardo Martino and his coaching staff will want to close their participation in the Concacaf qualifier with a victory against El Salvador, therefore, we leave you with the five concerns of the Argentine coach in the last official commitment, prior to the World Cup.
After the draw against the United States and the victory against Honduras, Gerardo Martino exceeds 75% effectiveness with the Mexican team after 34 wins, 10 draws and seven losses. A very good effectiveness, but he has not been able to show the dominance of the Aztec team against their rivals in recent commitments.
After several unspectacular games, the Aztec team is expected to close their participation in the Concacaf qualifier with a great display against El Salvador at home.
In the last match at the Azteca where the tricolor team received the United States, the annoyed fans with the scoreless draw managed to give a homophobic cry in the final stretch in their goal kick from the visiting team, product of the annoyance of the fondness for poor performance.
Gerardo Martino he will have to decide whether to repeat the same starting line-up from the last two games or if he prefers to line up other players to give them more minutes, but at the same time he will risk not having the best performance and complicating the game where he could leave it very badly stopped heading to Qatar 2022.
After the last two years of his mandate on the tricolor bench, the ‘daddy‘ has lost the support of a large part of the sector that the majority supported him at the beginning of his stage as technical director of Mexico, this due to the irregular and insipid functioning of the Aztec team.
For this reason, the spirit and hopes that Mexico will do a good job in Qatar 2022 are on the ground among a large part of the fans and the media that assure that participation in the World Cup will be the same as always and even worse, by not really aspire to beyond the round of 16 with the team present. Given this, they are expected to have a great match against El Salvador to close the qualifier with dignity.
