One of the worst injuries of the summer was Jesús Manuel Corona’s injury with Sevilla during the club’s pre-season. The Mexican had to go into the operating room immediately and it was estimated that his presence in the World Cup was totally ruled out, a scenario that over the weeks has been changing in favor of the Mexican National Team and the player.
Right now Corona is in an important stage of his recovery, which the Mexican Football Federation sought to carry out in Mexico under the care of the medical team of the Mexican National Team.
However, this request was immediately rejected by Sevilla, who want to be aware and take care of the footballer in their own way, a fact that caused annoyance in Gerardo Martino.
According to the Sniper of Record, Martino expected much more resistance from Corona towards Sevilla seeking to convince the club to allow him to concentrate with El Tri in Mexico, to finish his rehabilitation. However, the footballer without refusal accepted his club’s decision and did not report to “Tata”, something that would make the strategist uncomfortable and that could cost “Tecatito” his place in the 2022 World Cup.
