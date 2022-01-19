The two most recent calls for ‘Tata’ Martino were made up of Mexican youth who play in the Liga Mx or the MLS, because since it was not a FIFA date, the Tri coach could only count on soccer players from the local tournament and soccer from the United States, those lists were made up mainly of young people who already shine in professionalism and several of them filled the eye of the coach.
One of the players who left the best sensations on the field was Julián Araujo, who months ago rejected the United States National Team to bet on El Tri, a decision that has finally won him a prize, since in his first appearance at the Mexican National Team convention in a great way and gained Martino’s trust.
Everything indicates that Araujo is here to stay, because given the shortcomings that El Tri has on the right wing in defense, Martino considers that the Galaxy player is in a great moment and that is why he will be called up for the next triple qualifying round, Crucial matches for the Mexican National Team if it wants to qualify for Qatar, being so, Julián will become the great surprise of the list that “Tata” is about to present.
