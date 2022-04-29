The Mexican National Team faced a friendly match against its counterpart from Guatemala, in which El Tri opted for a youth-based lineup, a bet that did not turn out as Gerardo Martino and the coaching staff expected, because neither the performance nor the result they fulfilled the expectation, obtaining as a final result a goalless draw.
The level of play of the national teams was so poor that practically no one was saved from a bad grade in what was the perfect game to show up for Qatar 2022, although there was one player who in particular convinced Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino , it is about the left defender Jesús Angulo.
ESPN affirms that Angulo’s sobriety, such as his exit with his left leg and his ability to generate coverage towards the wings, left Gerardo Martino very satisfied, being the player who most pleased the Argentine strategist who could not be in person at the game. The source also points out that several of the soccer players who formed El Tri yesterday will be present in the Nations League and within the insurance is the Tigres defender, who will be watched much more closely by ‘Tata’ from now on.
