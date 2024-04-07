After a little more than three weeks of absence due to an injury to one of his hamstrings, Argentine star Lionel Andrés Messi returned to activity with Inter Miami this weekend on the corresponding Matchday 7 of the 2024 Major League Season Soccer.
The world champion in Qatar 2022 came on as a substitute in the second half to play 45 minutes against Colorado Rapidsand was a fundamental part for the locals to rescue a point, the '10' entered the game falling 0-1 and a few minutes were enough for him to score the tie and command the offensive attack for the 2-1 comeback, but finally the match ended in a 2-2 tie from Chase Stadium.
After the confrontation, in a press conference the coach of the pink team, Gerardo 'Tata' Martinoannounced that the ideal will be for the captain of the Argentine team to start in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 against the Monterrey Football Club.
The Argentine coach was clear in reiterating that the plan is to see Messi start against Rayados, a team that has the advantage on the aggregate score 2-1.
“The idea would be yes, but we understand the demands of the upcoming game. We knew that it was a risk for him to play the first game with Monterrey. It was planned that he would play a few minutes today”
– Gerardo Martino.
Martino He assured that they will go to the Sultana del Norte with the intention of achieving qualification, however, if they fail to achieve this, they will concentrate on the domestic championship.
“This helps to arrive with more confidence, regarding the injuries, to the revenge in Monterrey. We are going to play a game. If we win it we will continue, and if not we will go home and think about the league,” he said.
