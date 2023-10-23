Mexican fans were not at all happy with Gerardo’s process: ‘Tata’ Martino at the head of the The Mexican Futbol selection. Such is his annoyance that even when Gerardo Martino is no longer part of the tricolor, they continue to remember him.
They even compare it with the work done, so far, by the current strategist of the Aztec team: Jimmy Lozano. A situation that has not been at all to the liking of the man from Rosario, who said the following when asked by the media:
“He came with everything, with the studs on point, you are Mexican, right? If you play better, welcome, because it means that it has been for the better, of course I don’t know if comparisons should be made, what should be done It is to support such a heavy process and ensure that it ends in the best way… The changes that occurred, when were they? January, February, March? Answer me what I am asking you. From what moment have you been analyzing this? Since the beginning of the year? I ask you a question so you can answer me, if not you talk to yourself. If I feel like it, if not, I won’t answer. Let’s go to another one, you lack a lot of respect for me, for being a big man too much”
– Gerardo: ‘Tata’ Martino.
Jaime Lozano, leading the Mexican Soccer Team, has won six games, tied three and lost only one. Gerardo: ‘Tata’ Martino, in his first ten games as coach of the tricolor, won them all, exciting the fans and thus starting a story that, ultimately, did not have a good outcome for either party.
