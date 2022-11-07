Last week, Carlos Vela gave something to talk about after information was leaked that claimed that people from the Mexican Football Federation would have contacted the LAFC footballer to convince him to join the Mexican National Team without being asked by Martino. A version that at least for now the player has denied.
Today it is a fact that with or without request, Vela will not be part of the Tri in the World Cup, as the player made it clear in his last interview. Now, Martino affirmed that the place in the Mexican National Team is not offered but earned, and sends a clear message to Carlos Vela, whom he even thanked for making clear his intentions since 2019 not to be part of his process in the Tri.
“When you’re a national team coach, do you have to convince the player to come? The conviction is when we have a personal problem. I have to sit down, because I can’t allow a player to be there and I have to sit down with the sports director or president But when that doesn’t happen, then no. I don’t shy away from being Argentine. You have to come to the national team. An injured Luis Romo told me he wanted to come and that’s what I value a lot. There is no place here to convince footballers. Carlos how clear and forceful it is, but it is a topic that has been defined since 2019.”
– Gerardo Martino
