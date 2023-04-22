Gerardo Martino will be remembered as the coach who signed the worst World Cup in the history of the Mexican team. The Argentine not only commanded an elimination in the group stage after this had not happened in more than 30 years, but also the national team delivered a deplorable sporting level on the field, especially in the first two games.
Now that he is no longer the Tri coach, Martino has taken advantage of the international media to talk about his time with the Mexican team, the management of Mexican soccer and the background and form of the national player, both the one who plays in the local league like the one who manages to leave for Europe. In his most recent interview, Martino took the opportunity to send a clear message to Carlos Vela, who could also land at Alejandro Zendejas’ table.
The Argentine pointed out that he did not understand why within Mexican soccer, the coaching staff or managers have to communicate with the soccer players to convince them to be part of the national team, recalling that the coach had a talk in the beginning where he asked Vela to be part of his project receiving a no from the LAFC star. In addition, he pointed out that the reason why he did not take Zendejas to the World Cup was due to the player’s lack of conviction, since he was always thinking about the United States and not only about El Tri. Martino concluded by pointing out that this lack of commitment is a phenomenon that does not occur in his native Argentina.
