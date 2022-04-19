Within the friendlies that the Mexican team has to play with the SUM company outside the FIFA date, El Tri will face its counterpart from Guatemala next Wednesday, September 27, a call where, logically, the Mexican team will not be able to count on the presence of the Europeans and Martino’s base players who play in Liga MX will not be summoned either.
Martino values a base very similar to the one that played a friendly against Chile in December outside the FIFA date, a call full of youth, some increasingly constant within the plans of the Argentine coach, such as Carlos Acevedo, Israel Reyes and Santiago Giménez. The call will also feature the presence of the young national talent Marcelo Flores and the return of two players who are experiencing a great moment. Alejandro Zendejas and Kevin Alvarez.
However, this call will feature the absence of one of the best Mexican players today, a discard that will surely generate criticism of Gerardo Martino, the ‘Tata’ will not take Juan Pablo Vigon, who seems to have done everything to receive an opportunity However, the coach prefers to continue with his youth project and leave aside the figure of Tigres.
#Gerardo #Martino #rules #Juan #Pablo #Vigón #friendly #Guatemala
Leave a Reply