With the ticket to the World Cup in the bag and with the group defined, now the Mexican National Team has to work hard for the next 7 months to find an optimal style of play, as well as to recover the best version of the soccer players or failing that, that Gerardo Martino choose new parts that arrive at a much better time and can provide much better performance to the Tri.
For this reason, each friendly match on or off the FIFA date is crucial to define the team with a view to Qatar 2022, the first of which will be played on April 27 in the United States, a friendly match against the Guatemalan team, where the can confirm that there will be two new faces in Martino’s management.
‘Palermo’ Ortiz de Pumas and Juan Pablo Vigón de Tigres will receive their first opportunity as national teams in this match, two players who have been doing things very well within their clubs and who have earned the call, which they should take advantage of to tempt Martino to consider them in the future. It is also confirmed that El Tri will seek the call of Marcelo Flores, Arsenal’s jewel who would receive his second call by ‘Tata’.
