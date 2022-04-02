Javier Hernández has been a topic of discussion around the Mexican National Team for almost three years, the same time in which the Galaxy striker has been out of Gerardo Martino’s calls, being the first “vetoed” of the ‘Tata’ management all this after being the main producer of two parties during the first FIFA date of the Argentine coach.
After this indiscipline, Javier Hernández ceased to be taken into account by Martino, even, since then, they have not had the slightest type of contact between them, because unlike other selected ones who broke Martino’s disciplinary code, Hernández never sought to reconcile with the coach, who despite everything, continues to consider ‘Chicharito’ an “eligible player”.
“He (Hernández) falls within what we understand are eligible soccer players, I have been saying this for two years. The reality is that for two years he was not chosen, the general concept does not change, and we are in the field where the decision that a footballer is or is not, is within the orbit of the coach.”
– Gerardo Martino
Today, seven months before the start of the World Cup, there is the potion that Javier will return to El Tri, however, everything indicates that situations have to happen at the dressing room level between the player and the coach for this to happen.
