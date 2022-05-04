The road to Qatar 2022 is getting closer, the Mexican National Team got its ticket to the World Cup after an uncomfortable classification, however, El Tri is present at the World Cup where in the group stage they will meet Arabia, Poland and Argentina, a not easy group.
Tata Maritno has few doubts regarding the call that will be made official in the coming months, it is a fact that the Argentine has an important base of up to 20 footballers with a ticket to the World Cup and now only the last 6 places need to be defined. El Tri fans wonder if one of those spots is available for Mexican gem Marcelo Flores, and at least today, he looks tough.
According to information from Miguel Arizpe, Gerardo Martino does not want Marcelo Flores in El Tri, he is even tired of the controversy and pressure that has been generated around the Arsenal player and his presence in the Mexican National Team in the next World Cup. The source also points out that at the moment, the Mexican Football Federation has respected the coach’s decision regarding the presence of Flores and it seems that an order will not come for “Tata” to take the 18-year-old, yes or yes. years.
