The Mexican team without Gerardo Martino on the bench due to health problems, defeated their counterpart from Honduras by the slightest difference courtesy of an almost circumstantial goal from Edson Álvarez, a courtship where the Mexican team once again showed a very poor sporting level, the face he has shown throughout the tie.
However, it is a fact that these three points that the Mexican team has achieved practically signify the presence of the national team in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022, now being the match against El Salvador almost a formality, the last match of the Tri in this fateful tie where it is expected that with less pressure the group will show much more football.
Although, Wednesday is a more important date for the future of the Mexican team than one might think, says León Lecanda of ESPN, that after finishing the match against El Salvador and breaking concentration with the group, the directors of The Mexican Football Federation will analyze the future of the Argentine coach at the head of the team, since Martino has not signed his presence as Mexico’s coach in the next World Cup, if the project does not show a promising future, “Tata” could be fired .
