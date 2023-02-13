‘Tata’ Martino lived together with the Mexican team one of the worst failures in the history of El Tri. The Mexican team completed in Qatar 2022 the worst performance in the last 30 years for the tricolor, thus, the departure of Gerardo as helmsman was inevitable and the reality is that it had been decreed since October, since in talks with the FMF, the Argentine He had informed that he did not want to renew.
Martino was described as the great person responsible for the Mexican failure and there were even those who affirmed that the strategist made the decision to give away the game against Argentina. What is a fact is that the coach no longer has anything to do with El Tri, nor with national football. He is now waiting for a project to continue his career as a coach and it seems that he is about to arrive directly from Spain in La Liga.
Sources report that Martino is Valencia’s number one option for the technical direction of the squad once the ‘Ché’ club finalized the dismissal of Genaro Gattuso a couple of weeks ago. The orange team is in a crisis situation located in the relegation zone in Spain and they see the figure of ‘Tata’ as the perfect firefighter for the fire that is taking place inside the Valencian team. At the moment there is no response from the Argentine who needs to know more about the weapons he has and it is expected that they will come to an end this week.
