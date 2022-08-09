The next 24 hours will be crucial for the future of Julián Araujo, while the Mexican right back is playing the All Star with the MLS representative, his agents will be in the Porto offices waiting to close the final details so that the following week, the selected national by Mexico, travel to Portugal to sign his contract with the dragons.
Julián is a young man who for years has been followed by teams from the old continent and has always made it clear that his intention is to play in Europe, even if it means an economic sacrifice, today more than ever that possibility is on the table and all factors are positive, including the “blessing” of Gerardo Martino giving approval to the movement.
Emulating Santiago Giménez a couple of weeks ago, Julián made a call to the national coach to receive his advice on this move and Martino was clear with him, gave his approval and made it clear that it was the best thing for his career. As for the race to the world championship. The right side of the Tri is defined with Jorge Sánchez as the starter, however, behind him is Kevin Álvarez. Erick Aguirre and finally the same player from the Galaxy, who with his move to Porto could move up to second place.
