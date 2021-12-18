‘Bajooterapia’ is based on the homonymous play written by Matías del Federico which, after its great success in Argentina, was also performed in Spain under the direction of Daniel Veronese and adapted by David Serrano. The plot presents a psychologist who proposes a group session to three couples where they will have to analyze each other and without their presence: for this she has left them some envelopes with indications of what they have to treat. The proposed mechanics encourages everyone to express their opinion, discuss and show themselves as they are: they are all prosecutors and defense attorneys; all interrogate, confess, strip emotionally, regret what they say, play provoking. It is a comedy of realistic characters, with a lot of humor until the final twist that will freeze your smile and, in an instant, everything will take on a different meaning.

Antonio Pagudo, Eva Ugarte and Juan Carlos Vellido (who also performed in the play) complete the head of the cast. “I fell in love with the play when I saw it,” says Gerardo Herrero, who saw it a second time to check its potential. He then spent months “seducing his author” into selling him the rights to the screen, as there were many production companies interested in them.

In the film “secrets of the intimate lives of our characters are going to be revealed, what is hidden in layers, where psychologists sometimes get us to show ourselves and our loved ones. A group therapy that makes them all emotionally undress, “says Herrero, who has directed titles such as ‘Silence in the snow’, ‘Difficult airs’, ‘Heroine’ or ‘The reasons of my friends’. The director assures that ‘Bajooterapia’ presents “six proposals: pure everyday realism. Truths and lies in the same situation, dirty games and companionship seeking to create union, reproaches and discussions with the aim of bringing to light a very murky matter. the film is going to be “less comedy than the play, as it has humor but not the same amount of comedy.”

Gerardo Herrero is, at the same time as he is in charge of the post-production of ‘Bajo therapy’, organizing a new film, in this case only as a producer, since it will mark the debut as director of the writer Elvira Lindo, together with the already veteran Daniela Fejerman. A four-handed direction that will be shot in the spring and, although the title or cast has not yet transcended, it is known that it will feature “three great actresses and an incredible actor.”

‘Bajooterapia’ is a production by Tornasol SL and Alcavarán Films AIE that has the support of the Government of Navarra. Distribution in Spain is in the hands of Syldavia Cinema and international sales by Latido Films.