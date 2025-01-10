This Thursday, Real Betis Balompié showed, through its website and official platforms, “his greatest regret” for the death of Gerardo Clares García at the age of 84player of the Verdiblanco first team between 1960 and 1962.

Thus, the Betic entity has specified that Clares’ death occurred in Dos Hermanas (Seville) on January 8. “Born in Madrid on April 18, 1940, He arrived at Betis from Atlético de Madrid. A regular full-back during his formative years, the Betis coach of that time, Fernando Daucik, turned him into an attacker and winger within the team’s scheme,” the Sevillian club recalled.

“His debut with the green and white team took place on January 15, 1961 at the Heliópolis stadium in the League match between Betis and Oviedo. In that first campaign he played 15 games, between the League and the Cup, scoring three goals. In the next one, however, injuries kept him from startingplaying just four games,” Betis summarized in its press release.

“He shared a dressing room with such important players in the history of Betis as, among others, Pepín, Eusebio Ríos, León Lasa, Esteban Areta, Luis Aragonés, Andrés Bosch, Pallarés, Montaner and Fernando Ansola,” highlighted the same Betis note.

“During his two seasons at Betisplayed 19 official matches (15 in the league and four in the Cup), scoring 3 goals. He left the green and white club in 1962 to sign for Cádiz, later playing for Algeciras, Xerez and Badajoz,” the press text concluded.