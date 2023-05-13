Santa Fe hit rock bottom and, faced with the threat of elimination in the League, gave an emergency helm: it took out coach Harold Rivera on Thursday, after the home defeat against Nacional, and appointed Gerardo Bedoya as manager, who has already been at the club before, as a player and as a coach.

The last few hours have been tense for Santa Fe and for its president, Eduardo Méndez, given the possibility that the team might be left out of home runs: it is ninth, one point from eighth and He has two games left to do the miracle, this Sunday, at El Campín, against Atlético Huila and on the last day of his visit to Once Caldas.

Friday was the day of cardinal meetings. In the morning, the board decided to name Bedoya as the coach in charge, after Harold Rivera stepped aside right after the game against Nacional and amid the anger of the fans.

Bedoya was confirmed to take over for the remainder of the championship, pending the fate of the cardinal team and whether or not they qualify for home runs. Bedoya assumes control of the ship at this critical and conjunctural moment. President Eduardo Méndez met with the players, with Bedoya and with the board of directors.

Gerardo Bedoya’s second experience with Santa Fe

Bedoya held the position of technical director in the lower divisions of the cardinal team, a role he held for three years. By February 2019, he was commissioned on an interim basis for two games in the professional team. He then he was ratified in office.

The DT in charge assumes immediately for these following matches, but waiting for Santa Fe to specify a DT as soon as possible, since not only the classification is at stake but also the participation in the Copa Sudamericana. In the media, the names of Hernán Torres and Santiago Escobar are mentioned, but the leadership is still looking to hire a foreign coach.

Meanwhile, coach Harold Rivera said goodbye to the team with a message on his social networks.

“Thank you @SantaFe, managers and players. It’s football, it’s streaks. We leave with the satisfaction of having delivered everything. I wish you the best for what is to come. We will remain resilient. We are not the worst when we lose, nor are we the best when we win,” he said.

