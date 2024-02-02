Gerardo Arteaga's statements after his signing with Rayados

The Monterrey Soccer Club made official the incorporation of the Mexican left back, Gerardo Arteagaas reinforcement for this Clausura 2024 tournament and, upon arrival at Sultana del Norte, the national team from Genk from Belgium gave his first statements as an element of the Gang, being questioned about his decision to return to Mexican soccer.
“Why not? For me Rayados is a very big team here in Mexico and I was given the opportunity to come and why not accept it. At the time I think so, I decided to come now at this moment and, what? “Why not? Monterrey is a very great team, I don't see it as a bad, poorly made decision.”
– Gerardo Arteaga.
After three years in European football and more than 100 games played, the player was criticized for returning to Mexico, because instead of staying in the Old Continent and even progressing and going in search of signing for a better league or club, he opted to take advantage of the great contract that the Monterrey team offered him.
The defender was also wanted by América and Chivas in this winter transfer market, but finally it was the Albiazul team that advanced in the negotiations to acquire his services. Likewise, the player shared that it was not an easy decision to make, but He is happy with the choice he made.
“It was difficult, also the decision to make it, to come here. Of course it wasn't easy, I talked about it with my family, but I am very happy to arrive in Mexico. Because I believe that Rayados was the one who was in the negotiation with me from the beginning, I have known Rayados since he was in Santos, I believe that he is a rival that I have always loved and, above all, also the city,” he assured.
Rayados officially presented Gerardo Arteaga in the 'Steel Giant' last Tuesday, January 30 and is already registered on the Liga MX portal, however, he will not be able to be part of the weekend match against Club América on Matchday 5, due to that will settle an expulsion sanction that was pending while he was playing in the Genk.
