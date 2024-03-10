Sunday, March 10, BBVA stadium field, in Guadalupe, Nuevo León. He Monterrey Soccer Club hosting Mazatlán FC, for the match corresponding to matchday number eleven of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Until before tonight, the Mazatlan He had never been able to beat Club de Fútbol Monterrey. They had faced each other seven times, in which the Monterrey team achieved five wins and only two draws.
And on this Sunday night, which is becoming an amulet for the Cerro de la Silla Gang, the people from Monterrey extended their hegemony even further against the Mazatlans, achieving their sixth victory on record.
With today's victory, those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz reach twenty-five units, becoming the new leader of the Mexican championship. This despite the fact that the Argentine strategist has had to adjust his squad, due to the double competition.
In addition to the leadership, it is important to highlight that the Monterrey Football Club has not lost a single game this semester. Already equaling what Antonio had achieved: 'Turco' Mohamed in the 2017 Apertura tournament, when Rayados lost his first three points until matchday number twelve.
Unfortunately for the fans of the Cerro de la Silla Gang, that great regular season was of no use, since already installed in the league they lost the final against none other than Tigres, on the field of the BBVA stadium.
We close this note by sharing with you the great goal by Gerardo Arteaga, who only debuted last Sunday with the Monterrey Football Club shirt and which tonight, again on Sunday, he scored, unleashing madness in the striped building.
