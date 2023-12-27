In 90min we have informed you of América's market plans for the next tournament, the idea of the eagles is to reinforce all the lines, however, there are areas where the club has more urgency than others, for example, both sides, Because after Layún's retirement, André Jardine only has Kevin Álvarez as eligible, while on the left, Salvador Reyes loses weight, everything indicates that he will be transferred this winter and a higher-level replacement is being sought.
Along the way the rain of names has been extensive, although with the passage of time it has reduced significantly. Right now, on the left it seems that the issue has been resolved, W Deportes and Marca affirm that Gerardo Arteaga has said “yes” to América to strengthen the team for 2024, the player wants to return to Mexico and knows that the eagles are sportingly the best option on their way.
Likewise, the source assures that Jorge Sánchez's name is on the board of directors, but it is much more complex. The player is in Porto, although he belongs to Ajax, this implies that it would be a three-pole negotiation, in addition, the right back does not have much intention of returning to Mexico right now, he wants to fight in Europe at least until the summer. In reality, the real name for the right sector of the eagles is Ricardo Chávez, with whom there are open negotiations, while Sánchez is only a possibility and certainly very remote.
