Officially, América is the first finalist of the Liga MX, the team from the country's capital defined the series on the visit to San Luis and in the return duel on the Azteca field, they survived the match alone to let time pass. Now, André Jardine and his group of players are waiting to know who will be his rival, the UANL Tigres with an advantage in the series, or Mohamed's Pumas.
The rest of the week, Jardine and his men will be focused on the duels that will define the Liga MX title. In light of this, it is known that the board is already working on signing transfers for the winter market with the goal of beating time and having reinforcements for the start of the season. One of the priorities is to renew the left side, in 90min we have confirmed that there is a verbal agreement with Santos for Omar Campos, however, those from Coapa have a plan B.
TUDN reports that América and Orlegi are advanced in the sale of the young Mexican, but in Coapa they do not trust each other, since this same signing has fallen through several times. Thus, the board would have put Gerardo Arteaga's name on André Jardine's table as an alternative, the Mexican is not living his best moment in Belgium, he is no longer a key man at Genk and the eagles intend to bring him back. return to Liga MX that is why there would already be initial polls.
