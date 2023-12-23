América is working on assembling the squad for the next semester and one of its objectives to strengthen the defense is Gerardo Arteaga. However, this is a rather complicated option.
Arteaga is going through a bad time in Belgium, the worst since his arrival at Genk, therefore he intends to leave, but his primary idea is to continue within Europe in some other league, which is why said market is being explored, leaving aside the eagles .
For Gerardo, right now America is his last option and he will only take it into account if he cannot settle on the old continent, a story that those from Coapa experienced last summer with César Montes under the same terms and conditions.
Coapa is already working on assembling the team for 2024 with the idea of seeking the two-time championship already in mind. For several weeks now, the board has been very clear about the areas of the field where improvement can be made, as well as areas where it is mandatory to sign, two of them both sides, on the right due to the retirement of Miguel Layún, on the left those from Coapa are considering the departure of Salvador Reyes and the purchase of someone at a better time.
With Luis Fuentes renewed for at least six more months, now those from Coapa are looking for options for the present and future. The first name was Omar Campos, but despite the verbal agreement between clubs, the player refuses to join América, which has led the capital to explore the alternative of Gerardo Arteaga and although the negotiation with Genk is progressing, now The Mexican National Team player himself does not see himself returning to Liga MX.
