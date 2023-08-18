In general terms, it is not a good time for Mexicans who are playing in Europe, most of them do not have a stellar role within their clubs, either because they are not in an optimal sporting moment or because they have recently changed institutions and are on track to earn a starting spot or at least a valid trade option. Others are even already looking for a return to Liga MX to ensure the future and achieve comfort and convenience.
One of the most complex cases is that of Gerardo Arteaga, the Genk winger had a very bad summer with the Mexican team and has not been able to win the position over Jesús Gallardo, nor with Martino, nor with Diego Cocca, nor with Jaime Lozano. Now, he has returned to his club in Belgium and went from being an untouchable starter to a substitute who does not play weight games, and as if that were not enough, his team went from having options to play in the Champions League to settling for a place within the Conference League.
The Mexican adds activity in 3 of the 7 official games that Genk has played, making it clear that the fact of not doing preseason with the team to play the Gold Cup is taking its toll on him. In addition, it is clear that his level with the ball is going down and although the solution could lie in a change of scenery, it would be prudent to forget about this option, since not only is the market about to close and he has no suitors, but also The Belgian club signed the renewal weeks ago and this will make it more difficult for it to find a new home.
