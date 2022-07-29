When it seemed that the European market for Mexicans would be a major fiasco, the most recent days of July have been intense. Orbelín Pineda, Diego Laínez and Marcelo Flores found a place in other clubs that will give them many more playing minutes, while Aceves, Alcántara, Jordan Carrillo, Santiago Giménez and Víctor Guzmán made the leap in quality to the highest level of competition.
Right now everything indicates that the transfer market in Europe for Mexican players is about to end. There is only one pending decision, the future of Gerardo Arteaga, which could be resolved in the next few hours and his fate would be in the English Premier League.
According to information from the international press, Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion are close to closing the transfer of Marc Cucurella to the team led by Pep Guardiola. In the event that this materializes in a positive way, the gap will be left open for Gerardo Arteaga to reach the ‘Gaviotas’ team, since the Mexican side is one of the best options and one that the English team likes the most to replace the Catalan footballer formed in La Masía. The following hours are crucial for the double movement to come to fruition.
