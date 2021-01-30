It’s a selection of fantastic, skinny shorts that were presented to us this year. Even if some of these films have strong points, no director can rise to the level of former award-winners, like David Morlet, future director of “Mutants” (in 2005 with “Organik”) or Arnaud Malherbe, who will shoot “Belleville story “And the series” Moloch “(in 2008 with” In their skin “). Three of them will undoubtedly hold the viewer’s attention a little more.

In “The night calls me”, Olivier Strauss highlights the erotic-poetic encounter between a monstrous being, reclusive in a dark room, and a young maid, a little awkward and extinct, who will once again awaken them to life. You won’t look at butterflies the same way anymore.

“Under the Moss”, just as cute but much more gory at the end, is also a story of unnatural friendship. Olivier Briand’s camera follows Ivan, a little boy whose babysitter, who has brought his lover to his parents, gets rid of in the bath. But he’s not the only one to splash around …

Finally, “T’es morte Hélène” is another story of a thwarted relationship, a nice big puppet in which Michel Blanchart plays with the codes of the Asian ghost film. Maxime is gently haunted by his ex, Hélène, who even ethereal continues to accompany the one she loves. But he would like to turn the page and feel a warm body against his, which is not to Helene’s taste …

We will pass more quickly on “Aquarians” (Alice Barsby), a fable about the rise of the oceans, and “Canines” (Abel Danan), which explores the difficult relationship between a mother-vampire and her daughter. The two films have for greater quality their cast: Finnegan Olfield, we saw in “Repairing the living”, for “Aquarians”; Mélissa George, a regular in horror films (“Amityville”, “30 days of night”), for “Canines”.